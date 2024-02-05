Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony McGrath. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

A sex offender who tried to meet a child at a train station was caught in an undercover police sting and is back behind bars.

Anthony McGrath told the 14-year-old to turn off his phone location settings before he arrived at the meeting place in Sunderland in January 2024, so they could not be traced.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the police were waiting when McGrath arrived and he was arrested.

The 47-year-old, who was out on licence from a prison sentence imposed in 2018 for sex offences on boys, has now been put back behind bars for 32 months.

The court heard McGrath thought he had been chatting to a 14-year-old, who he connected with on a dating site but a police officer was actually behind the fake profile.

Prosecutor Matthew Hopkins said even after McGrath was told he was talking to a child, he had sexualised conversation and sent the boy a picture of himself wearing boxer shorts.

Mr Hopkins added: "They confirmed arrangements to meet at a train station.

"The defendant told him to turn the location settings on his phone off.

"The defendant arrived at the station and was arrested by the police."

McGrath, of no fixed address, admitted attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to meet a child after grooming and breach of a sexual harm prevention order which was imposed as a result of his conviction in 2018.

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced McGrath, who has been recalled to continue serving the previous jail term, to 32 months behind bars.

Judge Earl said McGrath is "predatory upon children".

McGrath has to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for life.