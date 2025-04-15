Sex offender fined after breach of sexual offences notification

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sex offender has been hauled into court for failing to tell police in Sunderland he was sleeping on the streets.

Paul Southern, 36, was made homeless after losing his temporary accommodation after fellow users found out about his past offending.

He was convicted in 2017 of attempting to meet a boy under 16, following sexual grooming.

As part of his punishment, he was made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

A requirement of the act is that he informs police within three days of moving to a different abode, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

But prosecutor Sara Kemp said Southern failed to notify officers of his new living arrangements between Tuesday, April 10, and Monday, April 14.

While police believed him to be in settled accommodation, he had in fact spent one of those nights sleeping under a bridge.

Mrs Kemp added: “The defendant was made subject to the sex offenders register in 2017, following two offences of attempting to meet a boy under 16, following sexual grooming.

“He was also made subject to the notification requirements for 10 years.

“On February 19 he moved into accommodation but was given notice to move out on April 7.

“It is confirmed that he left on April 7 and slept under a bridge. When police located him on April 14, he had not registered.

“There’s no suggestion that any harm has come to anyone. It does seem to be a relatively minor breach.”

Southern pleaded guilty to a charge of breach of the notification requirements.

David Forrester, defending, said: “He has been chased out of his accommodation when other people found out about his past and the problems that that brought.

“He walked the streets for a while. He told his housing officer but what he didn’t do was tell the police.

“It seems that because he didn’t have an address to provide, he didn’t think he had to, but even if homeless, you have to. It’s not a deliberate breach.”

District Judge Paul Currer fined Southern £50, with a £20 victim surcharge.

He told him: “You’ve pleaded guilty to breaching sexual offences notification requirements, in that you were made homeless and didn’t inform police.”