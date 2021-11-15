Sex offender back behind bars after failing to tell police he had moved in with woman

Shaun Cutcliffe was given a nine-and-a-half year sentence for a sex attack in 2009 and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life, which means he must always keep the authorities aware of where he can be found.

But Newcastle Crown Court heard between December 20 last year and January 29 this year the 31-year-old, who had previously been homeless, did not tell the police he had an address.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw said: "He failed to notify the police of the address at which he was living.

Shaun Cutliffe.

"He was, in fact, resident with a female.

"Inquiries were made to identify where he was living and he was eventually traced and arrested."

Mr Wardlaw said Cutcliffe displayed an attitude of "not really seeing the point" of the conditions he has to abide by and added: "This wasn't an oversight on his part, he was well aware of the requirements and chose to ignore them."

The court heard Cutcliffe, from Sunderland, has a caution for an earlier breach of the requirements.

Cutcliffe admitted failure to comply with notification requirements.

Mr Recorder Tahir Khan QC sentenced him to 18 months behind bars.

The judge told him: "I am satisfied you were determined not to tell the police where you were living and that's why it took some time before they were able to locate you."

The judge said there was no evidence Cutcliffe's intention was to commit sexual offences but added: "Your attitude to the notification requirements is concerning.

"It has to be emphasised you cannot disregard the requirements under the order."

Penny Hall, defending, said Cutcliffe had not left his home area.