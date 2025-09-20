Sex offender back behind bars after breaching court order

A convicted sex offender living in Sunderland is back behind bars after breaching his court order.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Chitticks, 41, was first convicted of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child in Bournemouth in 2021. As a result of that conviction, he was jailed for four years.

Gary Chitticks | NP

As a part of his sentence, he was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and was handed a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which tightly controlled the use of his electronic devices, amongst other restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chitticks recently moved to the Sunderland area from Bournemouth claiming he was homeless.

However, officers were suspicious around these claims and discovered he was living in the Houghton-Le-Spring area by tracing an acquaintances’ mobile phone number to an address there.

He also was found to be in possession of a mobile and bank account which he had not informed police he owned – breaching the conditions of his SHPO. When the phone was interrogated, it was found to be set up to automatically delete the search history.

On August 13, Chitticks was arrested and charged with a string of breaches of his court-imposed orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared before magistrates the next day where he admitted two breaches of SHPO and four breaches of his Sex Offender Notification requirements.

This week, Chitticks, of no fixed abode attended Newcastle Crown Court where he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

The officer in charge of the case was Police Constable Philip Skinner, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department.

Speaking after Chitticks’ sentencing, he said: “I hope this sends a strong message to others with court orders – if you breach your conditions, we will take immediate action, and we will ensure you are put back in front of a judge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Clearly, Gary Chitticks has shown no remorse for his original offending by the flagrant disregard for the orders which were imposed on him to keep our communities safe from his behaviour.”

He added: “This case sentence is just one example our day-in-day-out commitment to safeguard vulnerable people from this type of abuse.

“Chitticks had only been in the Sunderland area and managed by Northumbria Police for a few weeks before we caught him out in a lie – and he’s now back in prison for those decisions.”

Anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, should contact Northumbria police using the ‘Report’ pages on their website or by sending a message on social media.

You can also call 101.