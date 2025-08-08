Sex attacker who raped teenage girl put behind bars

A sex attacker who raped a teenager in his home after offering a lift back from a night out has been jailed for 11 years.

Rhys Conn said he would take the 17-year-old home but instead drove her to his house and raped her.

Rhys Conn. | Durham Constabulary.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Conn, who also sexually assaulted the woman in his van, ignored the victim's repeated pleas for him to stop.

Conn, 33, of Attlee Avenue, Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, who has a long term partner, denied two charges of rape, three of sexual assault and one of attempted sexual assault but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

The court heard the attack had a "severe" affect on the victim, who said in an impact statement: "I can't believe someone could do something so evil to me."

The woman said she will have to live with what happened "for my entire life in some way" and said she was thankful to be believed by the police and the jury when she reported it.

Judge Caroline Scott said Conn must sign the sex offenders register for life. The judge said when the teen was at Conn's house she was "scared, completely out of her depth and unable to get herself out of the situation".

Judge Scott said the victim repeatedly told Conn to "stop" and "I don't want to" but added: "You ignored everything she said. She was repeatedly telling you she didn't want to do this, she kept saying 'no'. This had absolutely no effect on you.

"She will have to live with what you did to her for the rest of her life. No sentence I can pass today can change that for her."

Philip Morley, defending, said Conn is not heavily convicted and has never been to prison before.

Mr Morley said the offence was unplanned and added: "He used his own name, he used his own works van and brought her to his own address."

Mr Morley said Conn is now "trying to improve himself as a person".