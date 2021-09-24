Sex attacker laughed at distressed victim as he tried to rape her

Liam Cronin.

Liam Cronin's victim started to scream and cry during a shocking attack but Newcastle Crown Court heard his response to her terror was to "laugh at her".

Prosecutor Vince Ward told the court the terrified victim managed to struggle and stop Cronin raping her but added: "Their struggle continued until she screamed and started to cry.

"His response to that was to laugh at her so she screamed louder and eventually he stopped and apologised."

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

The court heard Cronin carried out a sex act on himself after the failed attack.

The victim said in a statement: "I am always looking over my shoulder.

"My self confidence has totally gone.

"I wonder if I will ever fully recover."

Cronin, 33, of Trafalgar Road, Sulgrave, Washington, pleaded guilty to attempted rape on the day he was due to face trial.

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced him to four-and-a-half years behind bars.

The judge said: "She had indicated to you clearly she wasn't receptive to your advances and it is her perfect right to say she didn't want to engage in sexualactivity and you should have followed her wishes, as she stated them to be."

Judge Gittins added: "She became very distressed, understandably and she screamed and cried.

"You laughed at her."

Cronin must sign the sex offenders register for life.