A seventh suspect is due to appear in court charged in connection with the violent disorder which took place in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police said the investigation into the disgraceful scenes witnessed on Friday is continuing with police having made a series of arrests targeting those believed to have been involved.

So far, a total of 16 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Six suspects appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside on Monday charged with various offences relating to the disorder.

Three of those - Leanne Hodgson, Josh Kellett and Andrew Smith - all pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Today (Tuesday), a seventh suspect – a 21-year-old man from the Springwell area of Sunderland - will appear at the same court charged with violent disorder, as well as two counts of possessing a Class A drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “Every community across Northumbria will have been affected in some way by the appalling scenes witnessed on Friday evening.

“I would like to reassure the public that a comprehensive investigation is well underway as we look to identify those responsible and ensure they are faced with the full force of the law.

“Today, a seventh suspect will appear before the courts charged in relation to the disorder – and our investigative efforts will continue throughout the coming days and weeks. So far, we have arrested 16 people as part of our enquiries and further activity is planned.

“We will not tolerate the behaviour seen in Sunderland city centre on Friday. If you were involved in the violent scenes, it may well be your door that we turn up to next.

“As a Force, we are prepared to use every tactic available to us to ensure those involved have their day in court.

“I would like to thank the wider public for coming together to support each other in recent days – showing the true community spirit that Northumbria is known for.”

Yesterday (Monday) three offenders - Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington, and Smith, 41, of High Street East, Sunderland, all appeared in court and pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary but denied violent disorder, while a 48-year-old man pleaded not guilty to violent disorder. A 31-year-old man did not indicate a plea.

All six have been remanded in custody.

Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police via these ways, call 101.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).