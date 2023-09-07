Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seven members of an organised crime gang have been jailed for a total of almost 100 years after a bitter dispute with rivals exploded into a weekend of violence and destruction in East Durham.

Detectives launched a complex and intense investigation which uncovered significant digital and forensic evidence leaving the men with no option but to admit their crimes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(From left) James Stephenson; Jonathan Miller; Wayne Griffin and Connor Ellis; Shane Leigh; Paul Frain and Graeme oliver

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Coastal saw a 100-strong team of officers and staff examine more than 400 hours of CCTV, analyse communication data, gather information from the community and carry out a series of dawn raids on several properties.

The trouble began on Saturday, January 7, when a Mitsubishi Shogun was rammed into the front of a house in Hartlepool, which had four children sleeping inside, along with their mother. Thankfully no-one was injured.

The gang also smashed up the parked car on the drive before setting fire to it and making off, leaving the blaze dangerously out-of-control.

The following night, officers from Durham Constabulary were called to reports of an aggravated burglary in South Crescent, Horden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While officers were making initial enquiries at the house, Graeme Oliver contacted James Stephenson, who was the leader of the gang, to tell him what had happened, officers said.

Stephenson then gathered other members of the group together and they armed themselves and waited at an address in Seventh Street, police said.

Shortly after, news came into police of two shops being ram-raided with a stolen Transit van, in nearby Fifth Street.

It was at this point Stephenson, who owned the tanning salon and a vape shop, was captured on CCTV along with other members of his gang, piling into a second Mitsubishi Shogun in Seventh Street and speeding off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On arrival outside the shops, the occupants of the vehicle fired several shots in the direction of the van.

Detectives were able to later confirm, using the angle of a bullet found in the wall of one of the shops, to have come from the Mitsubishi Shogun.

Both vehicles left the scene in a pursuit and were last seen in the Haswell area. The Mitsubishi Shogun was later found burnt out.

Enquiries led armed officers to a remote farm nearby where a bullet casing identical to those fired in Fifth Street, was found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bottle of accelerant dropped outside the house in Hartlepool also provided key DNA evidence.

Seven men were arrested and after initially denying the charges put before them and in some cases offering no comment in interviews when questioned by detectives, admitted all the offences at Newcastle Crown Court in June.

(clockwise from top left) Wayne Griffin; Jonathan Miller; Connor Ellis and James Stephenson

The following sentences were handed out at Durham Crown Court today, Thursday, September 7: James Stephenson - 16 years and nine months; Wayne Griffin – 19 years and 9 months; Connor Ellison – 13 years; Jonathan Miller – 16 years and nine months; Shane Leigh – nine years; Graeme Oliver – five years and four months, and Paul Frain – 14 years. Detectives used the CCTV to create a timeline of movements and data from several digital devices, including messages on mobile phones, was used as vital evidence to piece together what had happened and who was involved.

Several magistrates’ warrants were executed under the Firearms Act in the days that followed and recovered a gun, ammunition, and heroin and cocaine with a street value totalling £75k.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the gun fired during the incident on Sunday, January 8, has never been recovered. A spent casing from the same gun fired during the ramraid was found at a farm linked to Paul Frain and matched casings found at the scene in Fifth Street.

Detective Superintendent Andy Reynolds, Senior Investigating Officer for Operation Coastal at Durham Constabulary, said: “Incidents like this are very rare in County Durham and Darlington. I hope this investigation sends out a clear message to criminals that we will not tolerate such extreme violence on our streets.

“Durham Constabulary quickly mobilised a significant level of resources to investigate this offence and bring the offenders to justice.

“Given the nature of the crimes they commit, members of organised crime gangs will do what they can to avoid facing punishment, but the overwhelming evidence gathered in this case meant they had no option but to plead guilty to all charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The outcome in this case is a testament to our communities who stood up and said this was completely unacceptable. I would like to thank them for their continued help and support.