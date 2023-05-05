A team of officers executing early morning raids at properties in Padgate Road, Pennistone Road, Townsend Road and Westmoor Road on Wednesday, May 3.

The visits were carried out by a dedicated taskforce using information gathered from the community as part of a wide-scale investigation into vehicle theft and drug supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four men, aged between 19 and 40, and three women, aged between 17 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including theft of motor vehicle and being concerned in offer to supply controlled drugs.

A number of raids were carried out

All have since been released on police bail, as enquiries continue.

Eye in the sky

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During searches of the four properties, officers also seized items including two quad bikes, mobile phones, a machete, and knives – as well as drugs believed to be cannabis and crack cocaine.

Officers also carried out multi-agency patrols with partners, including British Transport Police, Gentoo, Nexus and Sunderland City Council at South Hylton Metro Station while a drone was used to monitor motorcycle disorder and visits carried out to properties where anti-social behaviour had been reported.

Youth workers from Together for Children were out on the Metro system throughout the day as part of work led by Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness on Safer Transport in the region.

Neighbourhood Inspector Steven Passey praised the work of all involved: “We had some brilliant results as part of the multi-agency operation this week, which has seen dedication from everyone involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the people arrested are believed to have been causing significant issues for the local community and are now facing potential criminal charges for their actions.

“The day was also a great opportunity for us to work with our partners and engage with residents and businesses in the community about the issues that matter most to them – and address any concerns they have.

“Our work will continue over the coming weeks and months, and our message to those involved in criminality on Wearside – and beyond – is simple.

“There is nowhere to hide – we are looking for you, and we will be knocking on your door soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim McGuinness added: “The message is clear – we won’t stand for criminality in our communities. Our neighbourhoods don’t deserve to be victim to drug dealers, thieves, and those bringing harm, so this swift and robust enforcement from the force is extremely welcome.

‘Our communities and transport network should be safe’

“Keeping our public transport system safe is a key priority of mine, so I was pleased to support this day of action through work already happening as part of my Safer Transport commitment.

"We will always try to engage and divert young people in the first instance, but where they fail to do this, police action will follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our communities and transport network should be safe, and crime free. Those that think otherwise can expect an interaction with the force in the near future.”

Anyone with concerns or information which may help officers target this type of criminality to get in touch with police via the ‘Tell us Something’ page of the force website.