Serial thief finally jailed after stealing Nicorette from Boots in Sunderland

By Karon Kelly
Published 20th Aug 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 15:07 BST
A serial thief who stole Nicorette products from a Boots store she was banned from has been put behind bars.
Kelly Steel. | Northumbria Police

  Kelly Steel targeted the shop in the Bridges, Sunderland, twice on July 3 and took over £300 worth of items designed to help people stop smoking. 

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 43-year-old, who has convictions for 133 offences on her record, was already barred from Boots under the city's Shopwatch scheme and was on a suspended prison sentence at the time. 

Steel, of Allendale Square, Sunderland admitted theft. 

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced her to five months behind bars. 

Judge Gittins said shoplifting has an impact on a business itself as well as on customers and staff members who end up confronting the thieves. 

The judge told Steel: "I accept you didn't use or threaten violence but they didn't know whether that was going to happen or not."

The court heard Steel has suffered trauma during her life and turned to drugs but has family support.

