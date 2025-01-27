Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A serial shoplifter jailed for 12 weeks for her latest crimes fully accepted her fate, her solicitor admitted to a court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence lawyer John Williams said Emma Walton, 41, of Elemore Lane, Easington Lane, knew magistrates had no option but to jail her.

Emma Louise Walton. | Northumbria Police

He conceded it was “inevitable” they would activate a four-week suspended sentence she was living under after she went out and stole again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walton’s latest offence saw her take £80 of beef steaks and butter from Heron Foods’ outlet in Newbottle Street, Houghton, on Monday, January 20.

At the time, she was banned from entering any of the retailer’s stores nationwide, as well as those of B&M and Savers.

That followed previous offending and was under the terms of a criminal behaviour order (CBO), put in place last September by another court.

She was also subject to a suspended prison term for past criminal matters, which had a two-year life span and was active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Williams told magistrates in South Tyneside he could not provide strong enough mitigation to prevent them activating the suspended prison term.

After adjourning the case to deliberate, magistrates agreed with him – and activated the sentence in full.

They added another eight weeks combined for her latest shop theft and CBO breach, taking her total jail time to 12 weeks.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “A sales assistant at Herons was informed that a female known to them had been in the store and had carried out a shoplifting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“CCTV was checked, and she was seen to go to a fridge and put packs of steak and Lurpak butter into her carrier bag and leave without paying.

“The staff member also knew that a criminal behaviour order was in place, meaning she must not enter Newbottle Street.

“She must not enter any Savers, B&M or Herons in England and Wales. Ms Walton was arrested and interviewed but she made no reply.

“CCTV was checked, and it showed a woman wearing a coat that was matched to Ms Walton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walton, who has 71 previous offences of shoplifting on her record, pleaded guilty to one count each of theft from a shop and breach of a CBO.

Mr Williams told magistrates he could not fight the activation of the suspended sentence, adding: “She accepts it’s inevitable.

“The shop theft comes about because she lives in Easington Lane and her parents are in Bishop Auckland.

“She is required to go there two or three times a week to look after them, but she can’t afford that. It was stealing to sell to fund the travelling costs to Bishop Auckland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The difficulty for her is her antecedent history and she is in breach of the suspended sentence.”

Magistrates told Walton her new offences were aggravated by her lengthy criminal record and her “total disregard” of court orders.

They jailed her for eight weeks each for her two new crimes, to run concurrently to each other but consecutively to the fully activated suspended sentence.

She must pay Heron Foods £80 compensation.