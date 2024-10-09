Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A serial thief who repeatedly stole luxury beauty items from a city centre Boots store has been branded a menace as he begins a new prison sentence.

Mark Cooper, 45, who has over 80 previous convictions for theft, stole from the cosmetics shop in Sunderland on consecutive days earlier this summer.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he also targeted HMV and stole tools from a building site nearby in the city.

Prosecutor Rachel Kelly said the offences took place across June and July this year before he was remanded in custody.

Ms Kelly said: "On the 30th of June 2024 the defendant entered Boots in the Sunderland Bridges shopping centre and stole a skin care gift set to the value of £26.

"On the 4th of July the defendant entered the same Boots store again and stole self tanning products to the value of £331.

"On the 12th of July the defendant entered the same store and stole three Estee Lauder foundations but the defendant was stopped by security.

"On the 13th July the following day the defendant entered the same Boots again and stole Estee Lauder foundation to the value of £237.

"The same day the defendant attended HMV and stole a Blu-ray DVD and sweets to the value of £31.48."

The court heard he then went back to the same Boots store on July 14 to steal more Estee Lauder products to the value of £237.

Ms Kelly said Cooper found himself in trouble again a few days later on July 17 when he trespassed onto a building site being converted into offices for Sunderland City Council.

While there he swiped building tools and equipment from a worker to the value of £3,000.

He was also later found at a Booker cash-and-carry store where he was searched by police who found him in possession of white powder.

Ms Kelly told the court that on July 22, Cooper was also found to have accessed a closed-off area of Sunderland Royal Hospital meant only for staff.

In interview he admitted being found in an enclosed premises.

Cooper, of Marina View Guest House, Featherstone Street, Sunderland, eventually pleaded guilty to four counts of theft, two counts of attempted theft, vagrancy, possession of class B and C drugs, and a non-dwelling burglary.

Judge Penny Moreland sentenced him to 18 months behind bars.

The judge said: "You have been an absolute menace to shops where you have repeatedly stolen.

"Punishment can only be achieved by an immediate custodial sentence.

"There is no prospect of rehabilitation."

Jamie Adams, defending, told the court: "Clearly he has been driven by drugs.

"The fact that he doesn't appear to think of the consequences for others at the time of doing it is part, I submit, of being addicted."

Mr Adams added that Cooper had been sober for roughly three months.