Serial thief caught with magnet after visit to Wearside superstore

Sally Newton, 39, was caught with one when she was arrested at Sainsbury’s Washington superstore at the Galleries shopping centre.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said magnets are used as tools of the trade by criminals to remove security tags from products.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he also revealed Newton has 74 previous convictions from 144 offences, half of which were for theft or similar.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Newton, of Westmorland Street, Wallsend, pleaded guilty to going equipped for burglary.

Mr Anderson said: “Essentially what happens is that she is seen at the shop and is arrested for something she was not charged with.

“While in custody, she is found in possession of a magnet. They are used to remove security tags from high value goods.

“She is fairly well-known to the court. She has 74 convictions from 144 offences, 50 per cent of which are theft or kindred. Her record is not great.

“The whole point of going equipped is planning to go equipped. Her record doesn’t help her at all.”

Deputy District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for an all-options report into Newton’s offending.