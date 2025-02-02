Serial thief caught stealing vegan chocolates from Hotel Chocolat in Sunderland

Magistrates have blasted a serial Sunderland shoplifter for her latest crimes, warning her the courts are “sick and tired” of such behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They told Sonia Neil, 59, of Warwick Terrace, New Silksworth, she could expect to go to prison if she did not start playing ball and stay out of trouble.

She appeared in the dock at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to three counts of shop theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just six days earlier, she was hauled into the same court for three other admitted same offences for which she was sentenced to a community order.

Her latest crimes post-dated the earlier matters but were committed while she was on bail for them and knew she was awaiting sentence.

Neil’s new offending began on Monday, January 13, when she tried to steal £120 of trainers from retailer Primark’s outlet in the Bridges shopping centre.

She returned to the same city centre retail zone two days later to pinch £59 of goods from Hotel Chocolat, prosecutor Glenda Beck said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Sunday, January 19, she made off with £83 of shoes from footwear firm Deichmann, also in the Bridges.

Mrs Beck added: “Staff from Hotel Chocolat noticed there had been a shoplifting and CCTV was viewed.

“It showed a female taking two boxes of vegan chocolates, concealing them in her clothing and leaving.

“Security in Primark saw her walking towards the women’s clothing aisle and concealing items. She was apprehended by security and the items recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Deichmann, she took three pairs of shoes. The items were not recovered. She admitted the offences.”

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending Neil, who has 59 previous offences of shoplifting, said: “These matters occurred days before her earlier sentencing.

“They are similar in nature and were committed for the same criminogenic need which is an addiction.

“I ask that you allow the community order to remain untouched, she isn’t in breach of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates ordered Neil to pay full compensation to Hotel Chocolat and Deichmann, with £85 court costs and a £56 victim surcharge.

Gary Cracknell, chair of the bench, told her: “This court is sick and tired of people ignoring court orders and going out and offending.

“If you breach that community order - you’ve missed one appointment - it will be breached, and you will go into custody.”