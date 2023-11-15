Serial thief 'beyond his last chance' after stealing Lurpak and coffee from Tesco

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug addict swore and shouted “absolute joke” in anger after a judge refused to grant him his freedom at court.

Kieton Pearson’s aggressive strop came after even his own solicitor had described his plight due to continued offending as being “beyond last chance”.

Pearson, 34, of High Street, Easington Lane, lost his cool after a security guard indicated he must take his first steps back to the cells after his remand into custody.

He had pleaded guilty to pinching 10 packs of Lurpak butter and two jars of coffee from a Tesco Express outlet in Hetton on Saturday, November 11.

The repeat offender struck while on bail for five already admitted thefts from shops in Murton, Co Durham, and Hetton, between April and October.

Pearson may now be jailed for two years, the length of a suspended prison sentence he has breached by carrying out new crimes.

That sentence was imposed by Newcastle Crown Court for offences of attempted robbery and knife possession.

It could be activated when he appears before a judge at the crown court on Monday, December 11.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “The crown court has reserved the suspended sentence. The question for this court is whether or not the defendant is bailed.

“His record isn’t good, and he has committed several offences while on bail. There are obvious risks for the commissioning of other offences.”

Alastair Naismith, defending, said Pearson committed his crimes to fund a drugs’ habit which he was unable to conquer without outside intervention.

Mr Naismith said that may happen when a court-ordered drug rehabilitation requirement, part of his suspended sentence order, gets underway in the near future.

He asked District Judge Zoe Passfield to grant Pearson bail ahead of his crown court appearance, insisting it was the best way to test his commitment to kick his habit.

Mr Naismith added: “The drug rehabilitation requirement was imposed in July and has not yet kicked in, he’s not had his first session.

“My initial view was to defer sentencing so he can show that he can comply with it between now and his crown court hearing.

“I’ve explained to him that he’s not only at last chance, it’s beyond last chance.”