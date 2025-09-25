Serial Sunderland supermarket thief admits stealing meat from Lidl

A Sunderland serial thief committed the latest of her 123 offences when she pinched £110 of stock from Lidl, a court heard.

Jamie Birrell, 33, struck at the retailer’s branch at Roker Avenue, Roker, at 10am on Saturday, September 6, due to cash flow problems.

Jamie Birrell, 33, stole items from Lidl.

They arose when Birrell, of Shaftoe Road, Springwell, faced an issue with her benefit payments, her defence solicitor said.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, she pleaded guilty to a charge of theft from a shop – her 47th such offence.

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for reports, telling Birrell she feared her efforts to keep out of trouble were faltering.

Prosecutor Warren Ridley said: “A security guard noticed a female come into the store, She was known to him.

“Because he was aware of her from previous incidents, he placed her under observation.

“He saw her take meat from a fridge and place it in a basket and he stopped her at the front of the store.

“She said, ‘You’re not going to stop me taking the goods’. He used what he said was appropriate force to take the basket.”

The court heard Birrell’s 122 past offences come from 79 previous convictions.

She was last in court in April for breaching a conditional discharge, imposed for a theft.

Tom Morgan, defending, told District Judge Zoe Passfield that Birrell has enjoyed some success in reducing her offending.

Mr Morgan added: “You can see the record the defendant has. She tells me that the issue was her benefits.

“Before this offence, she had everything in place that needed to be.

“She’s been engaging with Wear Recovery and has been giving negative tests and has been on an even keel.

“She accepts that she has made a poor decision and sought the money elsewhere.

“She does have an unenviable record but it’s a far less frequent period than she’s attended court in the past.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Birrell she feared she may be “slipping back” into her old crime habits.

The judge adjourned the case for reports and Birrell will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, November 13.