Serial Sunderland shoplifter jailed after raid on TK Maxx

A prolific shoplifter banned from entering Sunderland city centre stores has ended up in jail after his latest crime.

At 12.30pm on August 13, neighbourhood officers who form part of the Sunderland Altogether Improving Lives (SAIL) project were alerted to a theft happening at TK Maxx on Crowtree Road.

Liam Ellison. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

Security staff working in the area reported that a man, now known to be barred thief Liam Ellison, had taken two jackets from the store without paying and fled the scene.

However, Ellison was no match for police and partners who leapt into action to quickly trace his whereabouts using city centre CCTV cameras, with operators sharing live-time information.

A short time later, Ellison was traced to the Borough Road area clutching the stolen goods and was swiftly placed in handcuffs.

Ellison, of no fixed abode, was charged with breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and pleaded guilty to the offence at Newcastle Crown Court on August 16.

The 34-year-old was remanded in custody and appeared before the same court on September 14 where a judge jailed him for 10 months.

Ellison, who has been arrested more than 160 times, is subject to a three-year CBO that was handed to him last October to curb his spiralling anti-social behaviour.

This means he will continue to face arrest if steps foot in any retail premises in Sunderland city centre amongst other conditions to protect the wider community from his criminality.

Sergeant Dave Catton, who heads up the city centre’s dedicated SAIL partnership at Northumbria Police, said: “This was a brilliant example of teamwork in the city centre with officers and partners working together to stop a crime in action.

“Thanks to our colleagues over at the council who monitored live CCTV – as well as security staff on the ground sharing radio updates with police – Ellison was quickly detained, and the stolen items were recovered.

“I’m pleased to see that Ellison has since been put behind bars so he can no longer blight businesses and residents with his relentless anti-social behaviour.”

Sgt Catton added: “This result really is testament to the partnership approach we operate in the city centre – and we will continue to work closely with the public, businesses and partners to ensure any burglars and thieves are identified, arrested and brought to justice.”

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Clean Green City, said: “This is just one example of the SAIL project having a very real impact in our city centre, and it demonstrates how working together in a multi-agency partnership is making the area safer and more pleasant for residents, visitors and businesses.

“As a council we have a strong track record of working together with our partners including Northumbria Police and Sunderland BID, and I hope this latest result sends out the clear message that we are not prepared to tolerate anti-social behaviour or crime in our city centre.”

Kirsty Currie, operations manager at Sunderland Business Improvement District, said: “This is a great example of how working together brings about really effective results and showcases our zero tolerance approach to crime and anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

“Working with both Northumbria Police and Sunderland City Council, we’ve created a joined up approach which shows by the outcome of cases like this, that we can really make a difference.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “This is someone who has, time and time again, plagued businesses in our region stealing for his own financial gain.

"Now, through the efforts of the SAIL project and persistence of local officers he’s been stopped in his tracks and brought to justice. The SAIL project is really working, really delivering results and really helping the fight against crime in Sunderland.”

The SAIL project launched earlier this year and brings together the expertise of partner agencies under one roof with the aim of making a real and lasting difference to people's lives.

The initiative sees officers from Northumbria Police work collaboratively with Sunderland City Council, Sunderland Business Improvement District – alongside staff funded by the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit and other support services.