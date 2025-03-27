Serial Sunderland road menace jailed for "truly appalling" offence

A serial road menace has been told to "grow up" and warned he coud kill someone if he continues to drive dangerously.

Paul Clark has racked up a "truly awful" record for motoring convictions and was out on licence for a similar offence when he sparked a police chase in Hetton-le-Hole, Sunderland.

Paul Clark. | NP

Newcastle Crown Court heard Clark, who was already banned from the roads and had no insurance, was spotted by police behind the wheel of a Peugeot 208, which he was driving with no lights on.

Officers activated the police car blue lights and sirens but Clark took off at double the speed limit and drove at 70mph on Colliery Lane.

Prosecutor Joe Hedworth said Clark drove on the wrong side of a "keep left" sign and caused significant damage to his own vehicle's wheel when he collided with a kerb.

Mr Hedworth said: "The speed of the vehicle reduced at this stage but began to swerve across the road due to the damage.

"He entered a back lane and struck two parked cars. The driver then got out and ran off into the street."

The court heard Clark was arrested and provided a saliva sample which indicated presence of cannabis and cocaine in his system but then refused to provide blood for a reading.

Clark, 34, of Pembroke Avenue, Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen.

Mr Recorder Richard Wright KC said the latest offence was "truly appalling" and said: "You put at risk yourself, the police officers who were bound by their duty to pursue you, other road users, pedestrians and members of the public.

"People who drive in that way, at the speeds you did on the roads you did, deserve condign punishment. You will be punished for your driving."

Recorder Wright told Clark his record is "truly awful" and added: "The sad reality is either you grow up and stop it or you are going to end up killing someone or yourself.

"All the court can do is protect the public from you for as long as possible."

Clark was sentenced to 14 months behind bars with a 67 month road ban.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Clark's mental health was in deterioration and he has now sought help.

Miss Moscardini said Clark feels "clearer" after being free of drugs while on remand and wants a better future.