Former student Omar Sharif was locked up for 32-and-a-half years after plying his teenage victims with free drugs before sexually assaulting them.

Sharif, now 24, of Brunton Terrace, Millfield, Sunderland, was jailed nearly a year ago after he was convicted of four counts of raping three women as well as one count of sexual assault and a string of drugs charges.

He is now seeking leave from London’s Court of Appeal to challenge his sentence.

Omar Sharif is attempting to appeal against his sentence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case will be heard today, although a final decision on whether the jail term should be reduced may not be made until a later date.

Sharif was imprisoned at Newcastle Crown Court in December 2018 after he was found guilty at the end of a second trial.

A first trial had earlier ended before a jury could reach verdicts.

Named after the film icon, the court heard he drove a Mercedes sports car with a personalised plate and had been commended for charity work.

But beneath the veneer of respectability lay a “manipulative man” who targeted vulnerable women with free drugs such as MDMA.

He would then rape his victims at locations including a Sunderland hotel and a seafront car-park near Seaham.

The lead investigator in the case, Acting Superintendent Claire Wheatley, of Northumbria Police, said afterwards that Sharif “thought he was untouchable”.

Three other Wearside people received suspended or community sentences as part of the force’s Operation Argon mission to protect vulnerable members of society.