Serial Sunderland offender needs 30 years to pay off his fines

A serial Sunderland offender with 156 offences to his name will take around 30 years to pay off his debts to the courts after committing his latest crimes.

Homeless Paul Bolam, 42, owes a staggering £8,000 in past fines and costs from his relentless criminality – but is repaying at just £5 a week from benefits.

Another £112 has been added to his tally after he appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside, who fined him for two more offences.

Bolam was caught with cannabis after drunkenly “letting his mouth go” when Lidl shop staff at Roker refused to serve him booze at 8pm on Saturday, August 17.

In response, he shouted and swore, bringing police to the scene, prosecutor LillianYanes Hellevik said.

After being arrested, a search of his clothing while in custody revealed a small quantity of prohibited drug cannabis.

Ms Yanes Hellevik told the court: “The defendant was witnessed acting in a disorderly manner.

“He was shouting and swearing in a public place, and it was clear that he was under the influence of alcohol.

“When he was searched in custody he was found in possession of cannabis.

“He was interviewed and gave a full and frank admissionand confirmed that the cannabis belonged to him and was for personal use.”

Bolam pleaded guilty to charges of possession of class B cannabis and being drunk and disorderly in public.

Twenty-one of his offences relate to drugs and he last appeared in court five months ago.

Adrian Ions, defending, said Bolam had been left without support following his recent release from a prison sentence.

Mr Ions added: “He was struggling to cope. The matters themselves are straightforward. There are no aggravating factors.

“He had a drink and went into a shop. He had money on him, and he wanted to buy more to drinkbut they refused.

“In his own words, he ‘let his mouth go’. He was arrested and had some cannabis on him.

“A bit of good news is that he has an appointment with a housing association charity, so with a bit of luck, his housing problem will be solved.”

Magistrates fined him £80, with a £32 victim surcharge, to be paid at the benefit rate of £5 a week.