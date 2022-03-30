Serial Sunderland offender broke into city centre Italian restaurant but told police: 'I'm not a thief'

Darren Rowe, 32, broke into Angelo’s eatery in West Sunniside, in the early hours of Saturday, February 26.

Rowe, of Tuscan Road, Thorney Close, and another man were seen on CCTV fleeing into a back lane at around 3.30am, a court heard.

Police, who were tipped off by the owner, quickly detained the suspects and recovered a bag containing £500 of alcohol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angelo's in Sunderland.

Rowe, who has 67 past convictions from 117 offences, pleaded guilty to burglary other than a dwelling.

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty told magistrates in South Tyneside: “The victim received a call that the alarm had gone off.

“He had set it the previous evening, and when he got the call, he saw nothing unusual.

“But later, at around 3am, he saw that the cellar light was on. When he checked his CCTV he saw two males going into a lane.

“A red bag which is normally kept in the cellar, with £500 of alcohol inside, was found nearby. There was also damage to the cellar door.

“When interviewed by police, Mr Rowe said, ‘I’m not a thief, I’m a borrower’.”

The court heard Rowe was last in court in January, when he was sentenced to a six-month conditional discharge for a dwelling burglary.

Mrs O’Hegarty added: “The aggravating factors are his previous convictions and the fact the offence was committed at night.

“The alcohol was recovered but the court may see fit to compensate for the damage to the cellar door.”

Heather Bolton, defending, said Rowe had been visiting a friend in a flat in the same property block as the restaurant.

She added: “During the course of the evening, he ended up in the cellar.

“He accepts he has taken some items, but he was in the block for legitimate reasons.

“He has autism. It does appear that alcohol is what needs to be addressed.”

Magistrates sentenced Rowe to a two-year community order, with 40 rehabilitation days and a six-month alcohol treatment programme.