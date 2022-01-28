Serial Sunderland driving ban flouter warned “it’s a short walk to Durham Prison” if he is stopped behind the wheel again

Nathan Ferguson, 23, was told by his solicitor Greg Flaxen he will be “walking to Durham jail” if he repeats the offence again.

Ferguson, 23, of Girven Terrace, Easington Lane, pleaded guilty to his third driving while disqualified charge in three years.

The former skip driver was caught motoring in his home street by police on Saturday, November 21, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

His Vauxhall Corsa was carrying false plates and when quizzed, he gave a bogus name, prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said.

The dad’s ruse unfolded the next day when suspicious officers returned and his real identity – and appalling driving record – were exposed.

Mrs O’Hegarty added: “He was stopped driving a red Corsa which was on false plates. He told police his name was Anthony Ferguson.

“Further checks showed that the suspect is the defendant here today. Police attended his address and confirmed that.”

Ferguson pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and obstructing police.

Originally banned for dangerous driving, he was caught illegally motoring in 2019 and April 2020.

For the latter offence, he was given an 18-week jail term, suspended for a year, but it was not imposed until after his latest offences were committed.

Mr Flaxen said Ferguson had been wise enough not to attempt to continue his skip driving job.

He added: “He explains that when the court said his disqualification ended in October, he thought he was ok to drive. However, it is not until 'test passed'.

“It's clear that there’s no other issues, no drink or drugs, and from his record you’ll see there’s no violence.

“If he does get stopped in a vehicle again, it’s a short walk to Durham prison, he knows that.”

For his latest offences, he was handed a 12-month community order, with an additional requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.