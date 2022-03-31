Serial Sunderland criminal with 340 CONVICTIONS jailed for drug dealing

Police seized heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine along with scales, a debtors list and "deal bags" when they raided Darren Wallace's home in July 2019.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Wallace, who was on a suspended prison sentence at the time, claimed the drugs, worth a combined total of £3,730 on the streets, were for personal use.

Prosecutor Ellen Wright told the court: "He said he would use his benefits to buy in bulk at the start of each month."

Darren Wallace.

Miss Wright said a drugs expert confirmed the amounts involved were "too much" for personal consumption and "no user would have got such large quantities of the drugs in bulk".

Wallace, 49, of Azalea Terrace South, Sunderland, later admitted possession of the drugs with intent to supply.

Miss Wright said Wallace has convictions for 340 offences on his record.

Vic Laffey, defending, said Wallace has had drug problems "for as long as he can remember" but accepts the haul found at his house were not for his use.

Mr Laffey said: "He realised how unsuccessful that would be an as argument. He very soon came to his senses."

Mr Laffey said Wallace is determined that this will be his last prison sentence and he will address his drugs problem while in custody.

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced Wallace to three years and nine months behind bars.

The judge said Wallace has appeared before the courts for "decades" but mainly for dishonesty and he has no previous convictions for drug dealing.