Serial Sunderland criminal went on shoplifting spree across North East

Shaun Ellwood targeted supermarkets, a garden centre, and a garage across the North East over a five-month period last year.

The 50-year-old began his crime spate on June 25 when he removed security tags from bottles of spirits at an ASDA in Stanley, County Durham, but left empty-handed.

Newcastle Crown Court heard be then tried his luck at a B&Q in Durham exactly a month later by taking two pressure washers and leaving via an emergency exit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Ellwood.

However, he was stopped by staff whilst unloading the items into his vehicle and was apprehended.

Then on August 1, Ellwood walked into Tesco in nearby Newton Aycliffe where he took two 40-inch televisions and two hoovers to the value of £797.

Five days later he struck again by stealing £490 worth of power tools and accessories from B&Q in Darlington and left without paying, but was later found and arrested.

On September 2, he stole just over £1,000 worth of alcohol and groceries from Tesco, and over a month later swiped more booze from ASDA in Washington.

Then on October 30 Ellwood struck at a garden centre in Berwick, where he stole six jackets to the value of £777.

Two days later he tried to steal more drink from a Sainsbury’s 30 miles away in Alnwick before later travelling to Sunderland to do the same.

He also targeted a residential property where he stole £1079 worth of power tools but was unsuccessful when he tried a garage on Coach House in EastBoldon.

Ellwood, who was already subject to a suspended sentence at the time, admitted attempted theft and three counts of theft and was convicted of five counts oftheft and two non-dwelling burglaries.

Glenn Gatland, defending Ellwood who has 49 previous convictions for 135 offences, said his client had gotten into a habit of thieving to pay for drugs.

The court also heard of his mental health struggles he had suffered following the death of his father who took his own life.

Mr Gatland added: "He says that he really wants to seek help with his addiction because he recognises, when he's in custody, that that's at the route of all his problems.

"He is a man who is used to being in custody and all I can really do is ask to keep the sentence as short as possible."

Judge Sarah Mallet sentenced Ellwood, of Ravenswood Square, Sunderland, to three years behind bars.

The judge told him: "You have numerous previous convictions back to 1988, many for offences of dishonesty such as theft and burglary.

"I'm told you want help with your addiction. It is the source of your problems.