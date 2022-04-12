Serial Sunderland criminal used stolen bank card to buy booze

William Trotter spent £45.94 on alcohol and cigarettes using a card that had been taken from the owner's house in Hendon, Sunderland, while she was at work on January 21.

The 40-year-old, who has 96 previous convictions and had been out of prison for just 22 days, was caught on CCTV in the shop.

Trotter, of no fixed address, admitted fraud and handling stolen goods.

William Trotter.

The victim, who knows Trotter from the local area, said in a statement: "This is the lowest of the low."

The woman added that while Trotter has chosen a "path of crime" she has worked hard for what she has.

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said: "He tells me at the present time in custody circumstances are difficult.

"While we have few restrictions on the outside world, unfortunately covid is very prevalent in the prisons."

Miss Coxon said restrictions have made it difficult for Trotter to engage with services that can help him but added: "He knows he needs to deal with the root causes of his offending behaviour."

Mr Recorder Andrew Latimer sentenced Trotter to eight weeks behind bars.