Serial offender with more than 230 convictions back behind bars

By Kevin Clark
Published 15th May 2024, 15:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
His solicitor said things were ‘going wrong’ for him at the time.

A serial criminal with more than 230 convictions to his name is back behind bars after carrying two knives in the street. 

Mark Dixon, whose criminal record includes violence and threatening behaviour, had the weapons outside his father's home in Sunderland in September last year. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mark DixonMark Dixon
Mark Dixon

Newcastle Crown Court heard he had been in dispute with his dad about a missing bike before the armed confrontation.

The 47-year-old, who was ‘waving the knife around and making threats’ was disarmed by his father and his friend and the police were called. 

Dixon, of no fixed address, admitted two charges of having a bladed article. 

Mr Recorder Richard Thyne said Dixon has convictions for more than 230 offences, has served "numerous" prison sentences and is a "risk of serious harm to members of the public".

Recorder Thyne sentneced Dixon to 46 weeks behind bars. 

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said things were "going wrong" for Dixon at the time and he had lost his home and his job. 

Related topics:PoliceSunderland