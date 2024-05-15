Serial offender with more than 230 convictions back behind bars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His solicitor said things were ‘going wrong’ for him at the time.

A serial criminal with more than 230 convictions to his name is back behind bars after carrying two knives in the street.

Mark Dixon, whose criminal record includes violence and threatening behaviour, had the weapons outside his father's home in Sunderland in September last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Dixon

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle Crown Court heard he had been in dispute with his dad about a missing bike before the armed confrontation.

The 47-year-old, who was ‘waving the knife around and making threats’ was disarmed by his father and his friend and the police were called.

Dixon, of no fixed address, admitted two charges of having a bladed article.

Mr Recorder Richard Thyne said Dixon has convictions for more than 230 offences, has served "numerous" prison sentences and is a "risk of serious harm to members of the public".

Recorder Thyne sentneced Dixon to 46 weeks behind bars.