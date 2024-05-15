Serial offender with more than 230 convictions back behind bars
and live on Freeview channel 276
A serial criminal with more than 230 convictions to his name is back behind bars after carrying two knives in the street.
Mark Dixon, whose criminal record includes violence and threatening behaviour, had the weapons outside his father's home in Sunderland in September last year.
Newcastle Crown Court heard he had been in dispute with his dad about a missing bike before the armed confrontation.
The 47-year-old, who was ‘waving the knife around and making threats’ was disarmed by his father and his friend and the police were called.
Dixon, of no fixed address, admitted two charges of having a bladed article.
Mr Recorder Richard Thyne said Dixon has convictions for more than 230 offences, has served "numerous" prison sentences and is a "risk of serious harm to members of the public".
Recorder Thyne sentneced Dixon to 46 weeks behind bars.
Jennifer Coxon, defending, said things were "going wrong" for Dixon at the time and he had lost his home and his job.