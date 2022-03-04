Serial offender attacked Sunderland shop and pub with brick and paving slab

Trevor Palmer, 29, was caught on CCTV attacking both premises – and he also left a blood splatter at the shop which was later matched to his DNA.

Palmer, of Brick Garth, Easington Lane, threw a brick at the window of Aldi’s store in Knollside Close, Doxford Park, after hours on Saturday, January 8.

He was caught on security cameras walking to nearby Blakeney’s watering hole and tossing a paving slab at a window.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard they were the latest of his 67 previous criminal convictions from over 100 offences.

His record includes 31 theft crimes and 23 against property – and he was jailed for 14 weeks in March last year for causing criminal damage.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik revealed Palmer had been sentenced for the attack on Blakeney’s at a previous court appearance.

Of the Aldi incident, she added: “The offence took place during the night.

“The deputy store manager returned to the store on the morning to find one of the front windows had been smashed.

“There was blood which was forensically examined and on CCTV he was seen using a brick.

“He was convicted of criminal damage which took place on the same night as this offence.

“He was seen on CCTV going from the Aldi store to a public house and using a paving slab on it.

“He has caused damage to the Aldi front window and was seen on CCTV causing other criminal damage.”

Palmer pleaded guilty to a single charge of causing criminal damage.

Defence solicitor Gerry Armstrong said Palmer had a history of mental health issues which contributed to his offending.

He added: “His one stabilizing point had been his grandma who would give him an address when he was out of jail.

“On December 15 she died, and with Christmas and New Year alone, he began to drink.”

Palmer was sentenced to a 12-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days, and he must pay £100 compensation to Aldi.