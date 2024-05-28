Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He also kicked a police officer during a four-month crime spree

Mark Baird.

A serial menace who knocked a store security guard's tooth out and kicked a police officer's chest during a four-month crime spree has been put behind bars.

Mark Baird punched the worker at B&M in Southwick Green, Sunderland, after he was told he was barred from the shop and had to leave in November 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just days later he kicked a police officer's chest and made death threats against his family after the cop had offered him a lift while he appeared intoxicated and was struggling to walk in the city.

The last of Baird's "catalogue" of offences was when he hurled racial abuse and a bottle of lager at an Amazon driver in the street in February.

Baird, 32, of Ambleside Court, Birtley, Gateshead, who has convictions for 71 previous offences, admitted assault, assault on an emergency worker and assault by beating.

He also admitted a public order offence and criminal damage after he acted aggressive and threw items, including a wine bottle, in an Iceland store at Southwick, Sunderland, and criminal damage in relation to him throwing mud at a police van, which caused £100 damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Antonia Adie told the court Baird had gone into the B&M store in Sunderland on November 24 last year and the security guard recognised him as a prolific shoplifter.

Miss Adie said: "He informed the defendant he was barred from B&M and then attempted to grab hold of the defendant to try and escort him out of the premises.

"The defendant retaliated with threatening comment, stating the complainant and his family would be in danger if he didn't let go.

"The defendant was told to leave again and refused."

The court heard other members of staff tried to assist but Baird then punched the security guard in the face, which caused cuts to his mouth and knocked out a tooth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A week later Baird was seen by a police officer to be "intoxicated and struggling to walk" in the street.

The cop offered to take Baird home but his kindness was later met with death threats towards his family and he was then kicked in the chest, which caused pain.

The court heard the Amazon driver, who had the appearance of being Asian, was abused in racial terms by Baird, who then threw a bottle at his leg.

Kate Barnes, defending, said Baird "wishes to change" and is willing to work with the authorities who can help him '"rather than him sitting in prison a bit longer and coming out no further forward".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Recorder David Gordon said the "catalogue of offences" was too serious for anything other than an immediate custodial sentence and jailed Baird for 18 months.