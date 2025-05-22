Serial drink driver banned from booze after being caught for the third time

A serial drink driver caught over the limit in Sunderland for the third time in seven years has been spared jail.

Joe Fisher, 33, was less than four months into a three-year ban when he got behind the wheel after a late-night row with his partner, a court heard.

He was breathalysed by the police.

The dad, of Lilac Avenue, Sacriston, Co Durham, drove about 10 miles from the family home to see his uncle but the police had been tipped off.

They spotted his VW Tiguan in Sunderland’s Chester Road and tailed it until it stopped in Blucher Place, Pennywell, at 4.20am on Tuesday, April 1.

A breath test after his arrest showed he was over twice the drink drive limit, prosecutor Glenda Beck said.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard Fisher was first banned from the roads for driving with excess in alcohol in 2018.

And in December, he was disqualified for three years after his second drink drive conviction.

Mrs Beck said: “At approximately 4.20am, following information received, officers were conducting an area search for a VW.

“The vehicle was located shortly afterwards in Chester Road, where it was weaving in the lanes and almost collided with a nearside curb.

“It was followed until it came to a natural stop in Blucher Place. The driver was showing signs of intoxication.

“Checks showed that he was a disqualified driver. He was taken to Southwick police station.

“The offences are aggravated by the manner of driving and there are two previous excess alcohols on his record.”

Fisher gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 72mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He pleaded guilty to charges of drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

In a report, the Probation Service confirmed Fisher had left the family home after an argument with partner and had travelled to see his uncle.

It said he consistently failed to learn his lessons from past mistakes and alcohol had been a long-term issue.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “Mr Fisher reports issues with his mental health, especially at the time.

“I think an alcohol tag is sensible because it addresses the root cause of his issues.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed Fisher for 10 weeks for driving while banned and to four concurrent weeks for drink driving, suspended for 15 months.

She ordered that he stays booze free for 120 days via an alcohol monitoring tag and he must complete 25 rehabilitation days – and she banned him from driving for 40 months.

The judge told him: “This is your third conviction for drink driving in the space of seven years.

“On this occasion you were also driving while disqualified from driving and shortly after that disqualification was imposed.

“If you drive while disqualified again you will go straight to prison.”

Fisher must also pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. There was no separate penalty for the no insurance matter.