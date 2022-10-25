Serial crook who spat on Sunderland shopworker is banned from city centre stores

Liam Ellison also faces arrest if he enters the Apple Green Harbour View service station in Roker under a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court heard Ellison had entered a store in the Bridges on August 16 and attempted to shoplift.

He spat on one staff member and headbutted another when they tried to stop him leaving.

The 33-year-old, of no fixed abode, appeared in court on August 18 and pleaded guilty to common assault and theft. He was remanded in custody and subsequently jailed for 16 weeks.

Ellison, who has been arrested 167 times and has 50 convictions for offences including theft and public order, is also prevented from having open alcohol in his possession and must attend rehabilitation as part of the agreement, which came into effect on Tuesday, October 11 and is set to expire in three years’ time.

Northumbria Police has been working alongside Sunderland City Council and Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID) in Operation Flintstone, a crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

The force’s Inspector Don Wade welcomed the conditions imposed on Ellison: “The majority of reports we’ve received about his anti-social behaviour centre around him causing alarm and disorder, making life difficult for the public and business owners alike.

“Ellison has exasperated all chances he was given to turn his behaviour around and, instead of working with police and our partners, he has continued to cause a nuisance and repeatedly break the law.

“This order will ban him from entering the areas most affected by his offending and help to keep the public and workers safe. Should Ellison choose to ignore the conditions of his order, he will face re-arrest and a potential jail term.

“We hope that this offers reassurance to the wider community and, as a Force, we will continue to do all we can to act on concerns reported and bring effective justice against prolific offenders.”

Sunderland Bid chief executive Sharon Appleby added: “This is a fantastic result and shows how the partnership between the BID, the Bridges, Sunderland City Council and the police is really effective in making Sunderland city centre a safe and welcoming place for everyone.

"By working together, we can really bring the message home that we have a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour and that action will be taken against anyone behaving in this way.”City council leader Coun Graeme Miller also chairs the Safer Sunderland Partnership, said: “It’s brilliant to see Operation Flintstone having a very real impact in making our city centre a safer and pleasant place to be,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a strong track record of working together with our partners at Northumbria Police and Sunderland BID, and this Criminal Behaviour Order sends out the clear message that we are not prepared to tolerate anti-social behaviour in our city centre.”