A serial criminal who robbed a disabled pensioner in his home had his little finger cut off while on remand and moaned it was a "joke" when he got jailed for eight years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George McGinley and an unknown raider turned up at the victim's bungalow, pushed their way in and stole £2.7K worth of property and cash.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the man, who has serious health conditions and uses a mobility scooter to get around, was left scared to go out and has lost his trust in people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He lost a precious necklace bought for him by his mother during the raid last June and said he went from being an outgoing person to "reserved and fearful".

McGinley, 43, of Braeside, Dunston, a crack cocaine user who has 106 previous offences on his record, including similar attacks on people in their homes, denied robbery but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

James Murdoch pleaded not guilty at Newcastle Crown Court. | NW

At the sentence hearing today McGinley appeared, via video link to prison, with a sling over his right arm after an alleged attack where his little finger was removed while behind bars.

He showed the court his injured hand at the start of the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced him to eight years with a four year extended licence period to protect the public and a restraining order to keep him away from the victim.

The judge said: "You have been assaulted in prison, I'm told you have been assaulted three times.

"On the first two occasions there were injuries to your face. Most recently, I have seen an injury which is obviously going to be a long term disfiguration, you have had your little finger cut off."

In response to the jail term, McGinley complained: "I've never touched the man. I was there, I've admitted being there, I never touched the man.

"This is beyond a joke this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't understand getting this sort of sentence, not a chance.

"This is a joke man, what a joke, wow."

Tony Davis, defending, said McGinley had a troubled upbringing and a long-term problem with substance misuse.

Mr Davis said McGinley is "distressed" about what has happened to him behind bars and it is unclear whether the police are investigating the alleged finger removal.