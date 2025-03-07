Serial criminal who robbed a disabled pensioner had his little finger cut off while on remand
George McGinley and an unknown raider turned up at the victim's bungalow, pushed their way in and stole £2.7K worth of property and cash.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the man, who has serious health conditions and uses a mobility scooter to get around, was left scared to go out and has lost his trust in people.
He lost a precious necklace bought for him by his mother during the raid last June and said he went from being an outgoing person to "reserved and fearful".
McGinley, 43, of Braeside, Dunston, a crack cocaine user who has 106 previous offences on his record, including similar attacks on people in their homes, denied robbery but was convicted by a jury after a trial.
At the sentence hearing today McGinley appeared, via video link to prison, with a sling over his right arm after an alleged attack where his little finger was removed while behind bars.
He showed the court his injured hand at the start of the case.
Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced him to eight years with a four year extended licence period to protect the public and a restraining order to keep him away from the victim.
The judge said: "You have been assaulted in prison, I'm told you have been assaulted three times.
"On the first two occasions there were injuries to your face. Most recently, I have seen an injury which is obviously going to be a long term disfiguration, you have had your little finger cut off."
In response to the jail term, McGinley complained: "I've never touched the man. I was there, I've admitted being there, I never touched the man.
"This is beyond a joke this.
"I don't understand getting this sort of sentence, not a chance.
"This is a joke man, what a joke, wow."
Tony Davis, defending, said McGinley had a troubled upbringing and a long-term problem with substance misuse.
Mr Davis said McGinley is "distressed" about what has happened to him behind bars and it is unclear whether the police are investigating the alleged finger removal.