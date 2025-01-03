Serial criminal stole from pensioner who helped her after prison release

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A serial criminal pocketed £800 belonging to a pensioner who tried to help her when she got out of prison.

Julie Shields, who has 96 offences on her record, had been back on the streets for around three weeks when she used a 71-year-old neighbour's bank card to take money without permission.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim had "felt sorry" for Shields and was trying to act "motherly" by driving her to collect her methadone prescription and other appointments.

But Shields took the opportunity during the trips to take her bank card and use it four times to withdraw a total of £800 last September.

The victim said in an impact statement: "It made me feel vulnerable as well as suffering a huge loss of trust.

"It was someone I was trying to help, getting her to appointments.

"I constantly worry she will show up and I'm concerned about being in my flat by myself in case more trouble comes to my door."

The pensioner said she had to go and stay with her daughter and was left anxious with trouble sleeping.

Shields, 40, of Wellington Walk, Washington, Tyne and Wear, admitted fraud by false representation.

Nicholas Lane, defending, said Shields is remorseful for what she did and added: "Addressing her substance misuse issues, which are clearly the underlying cause of her offending, is the best hope of her not offending in future."

Mr Recorder Nathan Moxon told Shields: "Having been released on September 4 last year, the offending for which I have to sentence you for occurred within three weeks of that release.

"You offended against someone who was trying to help you.

"It was a particularly unpleasant offence."

The recorder sentenced Shields, who has spent time in custody on remand for the offence, to six months suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation and drug rehabilitation requirements.