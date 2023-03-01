Serial criminal stabbed man three times at gathering in Sunderland bungalow

Carl Minto and his victim had been socialising with the same groups of friends at a bungalow in Sunderland in November 2020 when he lashed out with a knife without reason.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim was left with wounds to his face and chest and was kept in hospital overnight.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch told the court: "All present seemed to be getting on well.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

"However, this defendant appeared to be very much the worse for what he had to drink and was being a nuisance to the others.

"The defendant removed a knife from his jacket and launched towards the complainant, who felt a sudden pain to his stomach.

"The complainant tried to defend himself, throwing punches at the defendant, who continued to use the knife, inserting it, on two further occasions, into the complaint's head.

"The ambulance service was called."

The court heard the victim's wounds, to his forehead, left side of his face and right lower chest, were closed with stitches and he was kept in hospital overnight.

Fortunately, the injuries were deemed to be superficial.

The court heard Minto was found hiding in a shed after the stabbing and blood from the victim was found on a distinctive yellow coat he was wearing.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding

The court heard Minto, 30, of Langhurst, Sunderland, has convictions for wounding with intent, robbery, battery and affray.

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said Minto has made "positive changes" in his life since the offence, which was more than two years ago and is drug free, has employment as well as support from a church.

Judge Amanda Rippon deferred sentence for five months to give Minto a chance to prove that he has changed.

The judge told him if he causes any further trouble he will go straight to prison but if he continues to improve then the jail term can be suspended.