Serial criminal gave false name to police after being caught stealing wheel from car

Terry Connolly, 42, claimed to be 'Michael Pike' when collared next to a stranger’s Vauxhall Astra in Barrington Street car park, South Shields.

Connolly, of Church Street North, Monkwearmouth, Sunderland, had parked his borrowed Vauxhall Corsa motor alongside at 8.40am on Wednesday, June 21.

Four months earlier, on Wednesday, February 3, Connolly and his partner stole £230 of booze from a Tesco store in Berwick-upon-Tweed, to pay his drugs debt.

Terry Connolly.

Of the car-related offences, prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty told borough magistrates: “An officer received a radio transmission to attend Barrington Street.

“A Corsa was there with damage to a wheel and missing a tyre. The defendant was standing to the front, and was about to walk away.

“When asked for his details, he gave the name Michael Pike and three or four different dates of birth.

“CCTV showed him trying to steal a wheel from the car next to his own.”

Mrs O’Hegarty said Connolly and his girlfriend were seen removing security tags from booze bottles at the Tesco outlet - and paying only for cheaper goods.

The stolen items were two bottles each of Malfy gin, Gentleman Jack bourbon and Grey Goose vodka.

Connolly pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, vehicle interference, obstructing a police officer, driving without insurance and theft from a shop.

The court heard he had recently served a lengthy jail term and had numerous driving convictions, including dangerous driving in 2020.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “He accepts he wasn’t in his right mind when he told the police a false name.

“He was taking the wheel to replace one on his own vehicle.”

Connolly, who has 38 previous convictions, was jailed for eight weeks for driving while banned and disqualified for 24 months.

He was given three weeks each for police obstruction and vehicle interference, all to run consecutively.

There was no separate penalty for driving without insurance.

Connolly must pay Tesco £115 compensation, and a £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.