Serial criminal back behind bars after asking dad for money
A serial criminal is back behind bars after he turned up at his father’s house asking for money.
Marco Fletcher was under a restraining order imposed to protect his mother, who lives in Houghton, in relation to previous matters.
Newcastle Crown Court heard that the terms of the order meant the 26-year-old was prohibited from entering her street – where his father also lives in a separate address.
Prosecutor Kate Barnes said that Fletcher attended his dad's property in June, who was home watching television with a friend.
The court heard that the defendant, who has 16 previous convictions for 27 offences including for burglary and harassment, had asked for some cash.
Ms Barnes said: "He was given ten pounds and left, but returned about an hour later asking for more money.
"Eventually the police were called in connection with other events which took place but don't form part of this matter.
"Some time later Mr Fletcher was arrested. He went on to plead guilty."
Ms Barnes said that the defendant, who is of no fixed abode, then breached the order again by staying the night at his dad's on a separate occasion.
The court heard that his parents refused to provide a statement to the police, but their son later admitted two counts of breaching his restraining order.
Lorraine Mustard, defending, said: "He's been in custody for some 198 days and during his time in custody he's been working with drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
"He's completed courses requested of him and is still working with them.
"In the event he is released today, he has in fact been given an appointment to attend and he intends to do so.
"Clearly his family want Marco Fletcher back who isn't on drugs."
Mr Recorder Ward said: "The impact on your father and mother is unknown in this case unfortunately.
"There are relevant convictions for harassment and threatening behaviour dating back to the last few years and all relate to your mother.
"I'm happy to hear you are addressing your drug issues and you have a home to go to when you are released."
The judge sentenced Fletcher to 18 weeks behind bars, but he will be released shortly due to the time spend on remand.
The restraining order will also remain in place.