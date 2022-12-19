Marco Fletcher was under a restraining order imposed to protect his mother, who lives in Houghton, in relation to previous matters.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the terms of the order meant the 26-year-old was prohibited from entering her street – where his father also lives in a separate address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Kate Barnes said that Fletcher attended his dad's property in June, who was home watching television with a friend.

Marco Fletcher.

The court heard that the defendant, who has 16 previous convictions for 27 offences including for burglary and harassment, had asked for some cash.

Ms Barnes said: "He was given ten pounds and left, but returned about an hour later asking for more money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Eventually the police were called in connection with other events which took place but don't form part of this matter.

"Some time later Mr Fletcher was arrested. He went on to plead guilty."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Barnes said that the defendant, who is of no fixed abode, then breached the order again by staying the night at his dad's on a separate occasion.

The court heard that his parents refused to provide a statement to the police, but their son later admitted two counts of breaching his restraining order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Mustard, defending, said: "He's been in custody for some 198 days and during his time in custody he's been working with drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

"He's completed courses requested of him and is still working with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the event he is released today, he has in fact been given an appointment to attend and he intends to do so.

"Clearly his family want Marco Fletcher back who isn't on drugs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Recorder Ward said: "The impact on your father and mother is unknown in this case unfortunately.

"There are relevant convictions for harassment and threatening behaviour dating back to the last few years and all relate to your mother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm happy to hear you are addressing your drug issues and you have a home to go to when you are released."

The judge sentenced Fletcher to 18 weeks behind bars, but he will be released shortly due to the time spend on remand.

Advertisement Hide Ad