Serial criminal attacked two police officers on Sunderland v Newcastle derby day

A serial criminal attacked two police officers who were trying to prevent disorder on a Sunderland v Newcastle derby day.

Northumbria Police

Thomas Allan verbally abused one victim, calling him a "black ****" and threatened to follow him home before he kicked a female officer three times in the stomach.

Newcastle Crown Court heard police had conducted a safety operation in Sunderland on January 6, when the city's football team clashed with bitter rivals Newcastle, for the first time in eight years.

The game ended with three-goal defeat for Sunderland and there was a large police presence in the city to stop any potential trouble.

Prosecutor Caroline McGurk said Allan was "in drink" and had shouted at officers who refused him entry to a train station.

Miss McGurk said: "He verbally abused a female officer, calling her an ugly ****. He was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

"The defendant resisted arrest and was taken to the ground, where he repeatedly referred to the only ethnic minority officer as a black **** and threatened to follow him home.

"A female officer restrained him by holding onto his legs. However, he freed himself from her grasp and kicked her three times in the stomach."

Allan, 38, of Hendon Valley Road, Sunderland, who has 91 convictions on his record and was out of prison on licence at the time, admitted racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress and assault on an emergency worker.

Judge Tim Gittins said the racial abuse was "abhorrent" and told Allan: "It demonstrated, in your drunken state, hostility towards him simply because he has a different colour of skin to you, which demonstrates an ugly ignorance."

Judge Gittins said the officer who was kicked was simply trying to do her job and look after people.

Allan was sentence to 18 weeks and ordered to pay £200 compensation to both officers.

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Allan has a good work record and is confident he will be able to return to employment after his release.