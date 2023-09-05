Serial burglar stole poppy appeal box and beer from Houghton Comrades Club
He was spared jail
A serial burglar who stole a charity box and beer during a break-in at a social club has kept his freedom.
Karl Hogg was wearing gloves and a face covering when he raided the Houghton Comrades Club in November 2021 and took alcohol and a tin containing cash for the Royal British Legion poppy appeal.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the club had already been broken into earlier that evening by someone else.
The court heard Hogg, who has a criminal record, had targeted the same place in the past and has a number of convictions for burglaries.
The 34-year-old, of Sunderland Street, Houghton, admitted burglary.
Kelly Clarke, defending, has managed to get himself to a "very different place" in the time that has passed since the break-in and has employment and a stable home life.
Miss Clarke told the court: "It is never too late to turn one's life around."
Mr Recorder Jonathan Sandiford KC said it was a "mean" offence and sentenced Hogg to a community order for 18 months with rehabilitation requirements, 80 hours unpaid work and £500 compensation order.
The recorder said a prison sentence would mean Hogg would "lose everything" he has managed to achieve over the last year and told him: "You are effectively trying to live a law-abiding life.
"I am giving you a chance today, you have the opportunity to take that chance. If you let me down then you will come back and I will send you to prison."