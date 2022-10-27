The playground in Backhouse Park has been sealed off since the incident earlier this week and local councillors have condemned the crime.

The damage is so severe that much of the equipment will need to be completely removed and replaced.

Northumbria Police is stepping up patrols in the area and officers are reviewing footage from a CCTV camera that councillors had installed after a series of smaller fires last year.

Conservative St Michael’s ward councillor Lyall Reed said the attack was devastating: "Just recently many volunteers, including myself, were out there painting the fence and working to improve the children's play park,” he said.

"Now after this damage we are back to square one.

"This senseless fire damage, done by thoughtless vandals, has made the play park unusable for children, which is so tragic for our local community.

"We, as local councillors, arranged for the installation of a CCTV camera for this very reason and the police are now reviewing that footage in their investigation.”

The damage occurred on Monday evening

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed an investigation was under way: “Shortly before 4pm on Monday, October 24, police received a third party report that the equipment in Backhouse Park on Ryhope Road had been damaged,” she said.

"It was reported that a group of young people had been in the park where they set fire to some of the equipment before leaving the area.

“No one was injured and enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website quoting log NP-20221024-0712.”

The play area has been closed to the public