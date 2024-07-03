'Self-pitying' Hetton rapist sent off to jail after leaving woman's life in tatters

By Karon Kelly
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 14:41 BST
A "self-pitying" rapist who attacked a woman in her home moaned "it's ruined my life" as he was jailed for nine years. 
Anthony Hamilton. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.Anthony Hamilton. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.
Anthony Hamilton's terrified victim was left living in fear after her ordeal and became a "nervous wreck". 

 

Prosecutor Nicholas Lane told Newcastle Crown Court: "She simply didn't feel safe anymore."

 

Mr Lane added: "Throughout the proceedings she had had to relive again and again what had happened to her. 

 

"She was aware the defendant was on bail and this frightened her and made her anxious.”

He said it left the woman frightened to go anywhere.

 

 

Hamilton, 39, of Scholars View, Hetton, was convicted of offences including rape after a trial, which he denied.

 

Mr Lane said it was only after Hamilton was found guilty and remanded in custody that the victim felt able to begin to relax.

 

At the sentence hearing today Hamilton, who represented himself, said: “I have lost absolutely everything. The only chance I have got is to appeal. 

 

"It's ruined my life. It has affected me as well."

 

Hamilton, who had brandished a knife he used to cut himself during the attack, continued to deny his guilt and told the court: "I'm sitting in jail for something I know didn't happen. 

 

"The truth has to come out, it has to."

 

Mr Recorder Tom Moran said he had read a letter from Hamilton's partner, who he has just had a child with, as well as character references. 

 

But the recorder branded Hamilton "self-pitying and neurotic" and said he poses a high risk of serious harm. 

