Seek legal advice when in an abusive relationship

Domestic violence.

My partner monitors what I wear, who I go out with and when I can speak to my family and friends. I work part-time and my pay goes into a joint account which I do not have access to as recently my partner took my card from me and threatened me. I am very scared and want to know what protection if any I can get from him.

The breakdown of any relationship is difficult and it is extremely difficult to leave an abusive relationship due to perpetrators of domestic abuse being very manipulative and controlling. Abuse is not just physical abuse which is assumed by most but consists of a number of different forms such as: emotional, financial, psychological, sexual, verbal and coercive control. Coercive control is also now a criminal offence.

The above form of abuse can happen to anyone including professionals. From the information you have provided your partner is controlling and financially abusive. You have mentioned that he has recently threatened you which again is a form of abuse. In order to protect yourself you could apply for a Non-Molestation Order under Part IV of the Family Law Act 1996. It is a civil injunction which protects an individual from threats, violence, intimidation, any form of contact and prevents the Respondent from entering the property whereby the Applicant resides.

The Order has a penal notice attached to it which means in the event the Respondent was to breach the Order, you can contact the police who then have the power to arrest the Respondent.

The Orders can be applied on an ex-parte basis which means no notice is given to the Respondent at the time the application is made or Orders can be made on notice.

If you feel at risk you should immediately contact the police. There are also a number of domestic abuse services who offer support and refuges if you have nowhere else to live if you decide to leave your partner.