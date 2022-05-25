Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers received a report of a robbery in the Roker Avenue area of Sunderland at around 12.20pm on Tuesday, May 24.

It is alleged that two men got out of a car and threatened the victim before stealing his e-scooter – they then made off in the vehicle and on the stolen scooter.

Police launched an immediate investigation into the incident and officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department spotted a vehicle matching its description in the Pallion area.

A suspicious heat source coming from a garden shed allowed officers to find the suspects and place them under arrest.

As officers searched the surrounding area, they were notified by the helicopter team of a suspicious heat source coming from a shed in a nearby garden.

Two men, aged 19 and 24, were located inside the shed and arrested – they remain in police custody at this time.

Chief Inspector Ian Cutty, of Northumbria Police, has praised the work of the police officers in tracking down the suspects following the incident.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was called in to support officers on the ground with the search for the suspects.

He said: “From the outset, we were absolutely determined to locate those responsible for this robbery which happened in broad daylight and left the victim understandably shaken.

“What followed was some outstanding work by various teams of officers, not to mention our partners at NPAS who once again proved just how valuable an asset they are in the detection and disruption of crime across the North East.

“Over the course of yesterday, significant work went into tracking the car thought to have been involved in the offence and from there the net quickly tightened around our suspects.

“I would like to thank everyone who played their part in detaining these two men, who will be interviewed as part of our ongoing investigation.