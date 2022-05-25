Officers received a report of a robbery in the Roker Avenue area of Sunderland at around 12.20pm on Tuesday, May 24.
It is alleged that two men got out of a car and threatened the victim before stealing his e-scooter – they then made off in the vehicle and on the stolen scooter.
Police launched an immediate investigation into the incident and officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department spotted a vehicle matching its description in the Pallion area.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland at Wembley: London pub landlord thanks SAFC fans for ‘bumper weekend’ after League play-off final victory over Wycombe Wanderers
-
2
Two people taken to hospital after crash on A1231 Sunderland Highway
-
3
NIKKI ALLAN: Man accused of murder of Sunderland schoolgirl in 1992 set to face trial
-
4
Serial Sunderland road menace with 63 offences drove in faulty BMW with smashed windows to escape police
-
5
Three men arrested after motorcycle theft in Sunderland
Support was requested from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter where it was tracked to Hylton Castle and found abandoned.
As officers searched the surrounding area, they were notified by the helicopter team of a suspicious heat source coming from a shed in a nearby garden.
Two men, aged 19 and 24, were located inside the shed and arrested – they remain in police custody at this time.
Chief Inspector Ian Cutty, of Northumbria Police, has praised the work of the police officers in tracking down the suspects following the incident.
He said: “From the outset, we were absolutely determined to locate those responsible for this robbery which happened in broad daylight and left the victim understandably shaken.
“What followed was some outstanding work by various teams of officers, not to mention our partners at NPAS who once again proved just how valuable an asset they are in the detection and disruption of crime across the North East.
“Over the course of yesterday, significant work went into tracking the car thought to have been involved in the offence and from there the net quickly tightened around our suspects.
“I would like to thank everyone who played their part in detaining these two men, who will be interviewed as part of our ongoing investigation.
“I hope this sends a strong message to any criminals in our area – you cannot hide, and if we believe you to have been involved in any kind of criminality, you will be pursued, caught and brought into custody for questioning.”