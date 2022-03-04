See inside drug farms after police seize cannabis and thousands in cash during raids

On Friday, February 25, Northumbria Police said a warrant was executed at an address in Cleeve Court, Washington, where a large quantity of cannabis and more than £6,000 in cash was recovered.

The raid followed reports about suspected drug supply from the address and a woman in her 50s was arrested and has since been charged with possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply.

It came just 48 hours after a similar raid was carried out at a property in the Front Street area of Houghton where officers found more than 250 cannabis plants. A 26-year-old man was detained and remains under investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police raided properties in Washington and Houghton

Sergeant Steven Fyall, of Northumbria Police, said: “These are not victimless crimes. These types of operations are often linked to organised crime with groups using this income to fund other types of criminality.

“That’s why we’ll continue to act upon any information received by the public, as well as proactively detect and disrupt suspected drug networks under the banner of Operation Sentinel.

“We would ask that the public works with us in order to help provide effective justice against anybody involved in drug-related criminality and ensure this region remains as safe as it possibly can be.”

Anyone who suspects drug misuse or supply in their area is asked to report it to police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101.

Police raided properties in Washington and Houghton

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.