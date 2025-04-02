Security guard admits intentional strangulation of 14-year-old girl in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A security guard who grabbed a teenage girl around her neck as he was removing from an Under 18s event has kept his freedom.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14-year-old victim had been "perhaps behaving badly" before Leigh Brown used "considerable excessive force" to get her out of the venue in Sunderland.

Leigh Brown. | NP

Brown, a 54-year-old grandad, of Brooke Close, Stanley, County Durham, admitted intentional strangulation and has lost his security licence as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Joe Culley told Newcastle Crown Court: "The complainant at the time was 14 years of age. At around 5.45pm she went outside to get some air. She recalls being pushed by a member of security staff who she swore at.

"She was prevented from re-entering and other members of staff became involved.

"The defendant approached and told her to get back. He grabbed hold of her and put his hands on her neck. She felt his fingers or thumbs digging into her windpipe.

"She felt as if she was going to pass out."

Video captured at the event was played in court and shouts of "get off her, get off her" could be heard on the footage as Brown forces the girl out, with his hands on her neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the victim sought medical advice after she suffered dizziness, blurred vision and soreness.

She said in an impact statement she had difficulty swallowing for around three weeks, was initially scared to leave the house and feared Brown would find out where she lives and hurt her or her family.

Judge Robert Spragg said: "The prosecution case is while the complainant was perhaps behaving badly and required to leave the venue, you lost your temper and used considerable excessive force.”

Brown's defence team played more footage from the day which showed the victim had been asked to leave by other staff and had refused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teen then threw a punch towards Brown, tried to knee him and struck him with her bag while he pushed her backwards.

He continued to push her out of the door as he had his hands around her neck and she swore at him afterwards.

Judge Spragg told Brown: "You were faced with a difficult and high pressure situation.

"From everything I have read about you it seems what you did was totally out of character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You accept from your plea what you did went well beyond what was reasonable.

"It must have been very frightening and upsetting for the victim.

"Whatever went on before that, you accept there was no justification for acting in the way you did and you are remorseful for that."

Judge Spragg added: "Any pressure to the neck such as this can be very dangerous."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown was sentenced to 14 months suspended for 18 months with 150 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation requirements.

Megan Cox, defending, said: "It is accepted his actions went beyond self defence and he knows it was not proportionate in the circumstances."

Miss Cox said Brown is sorry for what happened and knows it was wrong. Character references described Brown as "trustworthy, intelligent, polite and professional".