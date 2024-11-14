Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second vehicle involved in suspected fly-tipping in Easington Lane has been seized by Sunderland City Council.

The adapted Ford Transit flatbed truck was seized by council enforcement officers as part of ongoing work against fly-tippers in the Easington Lane area.

It was seized on Friday, November 8, shortly before 10am in Shiney Row.

The Ford Transit flatbed truck being seized by council enforcement officers. | Sunderland City Council

On Sunday October 27, a Ford Transit flatbed was seized in Hetton. Both vehicles are suspected of being used to dispose of waste unlawfully at the former Frosterley Close site - known as the Cosy - in Easington Lane.

Further enquiries about the two vehicles and their owners are continuing.

The seizures are part of the ongoing HALO (Hetton Aspirations Linking Opportunities) Project that also covers Easington Lane.

HALO is seeing the City Council and its partners, including Northumbria Police, Gentoo, and the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, all working together for the community.

This seizure is the 30th vehicle the City Council has confiscated on suspicion of involvement in fly-tipping since August 2019.

Of these, subsequent investigations have led to 17 vehicles being destroyed or sold and others returned to their owners.

The City Council's Cabinet Member for the Environment, Transport and Net Zero, Councillor Lindsey Leonard said: "Fly-tipping blights neighbourhoods and is unacceptable. Householders also have a 'duty of care' to ensure that their waste is disposed of legally by private collectors.

“Please check details if using them as if your waste is dumped you could be picking up a big bill."

Under current legislation, councils are empowered to confiscate any vehicle suspected of involvement in environmental crime such as fly-tipping.

Owners may request the return of their vehicle, but the council will decide on a case-by-case basis. If a decision is made not to return a vehicle, it may be crushed or sold.

The council has urged anyone planning to use a private waste collector to check with the Environment Agency that the person, or company concerned, has a valid waste carrier licence.

You can also report incidents of fly-tipping via the council’s website or by calling 0191 520 5550.