Thieves have stolen a much-loved statue of a pit pony, three years after an identical sculpture was also taken.

Thieves have torn the much-loved statue from its plinth. | Sunderland Echo/Google Maps

The Echo understands that the metal sculpture was ripped from its plinth overnight on August 26/27. All that remains are the hoofs.

The pony stood on Tunstall Bank on the edge of Ryhope, not far from the entrance to the Venerable Bede Academy.

In October 2021 an identical statue was stolen from a plinth near St Benedict's Hospice on Stockton Road, on the other side of Ryhope.

This upset locals and pupils at Ryhope Infant School created a replacement the following month. A fibre glass version was put there in 2023, but the original was never recovered.

Police have asked the public for information.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “At 11.30am today (Tuesday, August 27) we received a report that a statue had been stolen from a sign on Tunstall Bank, in the Ryhope area of Sunderland.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information regarding the theft should send us a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on our website.

“Alternatively, call 101.

"Please quote log number NP-20240827-0334.”