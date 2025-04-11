Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Barry Dawson who was shot in Stanley on Saturday (April 5).

Yesterday (April 10) Kevin Dorward, 38, of Annfield Plain, appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates, also charged with Barry’s murder.

Durham Constabulary have now confirmed Thomas Lee Sterling was arrested on Wednesday evening (April 9) following the death of Mr Dawson last weekend.

A spokesperson said: “The 21-year-old, of Stanley, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court this morning, also charged with murder.

“He did not enter any pleas and was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, April 14.”

Dorward appeared alongside Michaela Hetherington, 35, who was charged with perverting the course of justice.

Neither Dorward or Hetherington, both of Annfield Plain, entered any pleas to the charges and were remanded in custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on May 9.

A 47-year-old man who was wanted in connection with the death handed himself in yesterday afternoon and has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody today.

A 49-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were also arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have since been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

The spokesperson added: “Detectives continue to work around-the-clock on the case and a significant police presence in the community will continue as all lines of enquiry are thoroughly investigated.

“Anyone with any information is asked to report it by using the our live chat function or via the report page on our website.

“You can also call 101 and quote incident number 302 of April 5.”

Officers were called to an address in Elm Street, South Moor, at about 5.20pm on Saturday, April 5 following reports of a disturbance.

Mr Dawson, 60, was found to have been shot and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was sadly declared dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of a single gunshot wound.