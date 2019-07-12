Second car involved in ram raid on Sunderland Flannels store found by police
Detectives hunting ram raiders who targeted a Sunderland store have found the second car involved.
Officers launched an investigation following reports of a ram raid at the Flannels store in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of yesterday, Thursday, July 11.
The men’s fashion business, owned by Newcastle United and Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley, opened in the former Primark shop in Fawcett Street in 2016 and sells high-end brands including Paul Smith, Vivienne Westwood and Moschino.
Read More
A number of items were stolen in the break-in and the raiders made off in two vehicles.
One, a silver Toyota Avensis, was later found abandoned in the Walker area of Newcastle but officers were still looking for a black Peugeot 306
It has also now been recovered.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Flannels staff could be seen cleaning up the mess left by the raiders yesterday morning.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said no arrests had been made so far and officers were still keen to hear from anyone with any information that could help them find those responsible.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we are still keen for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch,” he said.
Police are particularly keen to hear for anyone who has mobile phone or dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation to get in touch as soon as possible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 86 110719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.