Search for woman after £10,000 in personal item thefts from Sunderland's Raich Carter Sports Centre
Officers say they are making enquiries after almost £10,000-worth of personal items were stolen from the Raich Carter Sports Centre in Hendon on June 3.
On each occasion, between 10.30am and 1pm, an offender broke into the locker room and gained access to a locker – before making off with a range of personal items including jewellery, a mobile phone and keys, Northumbria Polcie said.
A force spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing into the thefts, and as part of their enquiries, police say they have now identified a woman who they would like to identify.
“She was in the area at the time of the thefts and could have valuable information that can assist police.
“The person pictured, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to contact police by sending a DM on social media, using the live chat on the Northumbria Police website or by visiting https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting crime number 064764D/24.”