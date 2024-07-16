Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating two thefts in Sunderland have released the image of a woman who they would like to trace.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

Officers say they are making enquiries after almost £10,000-worth of personal items were stolen from the Raich Carter Sports Centre in Hendon on June 3.

On each occasion, between 10.30am and 1pm, an offender broke into the locker room and gained access to a locker – before making off with a range of personal items including jewellery, a mobile phone and keys, Northumbria Polcie said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing into the thefts, and as part of their enquiries, police say they have now identified a woman who they would like to identify.

“She was in the area at the time of the thefts and could have valuable information that can assist police.

“The person pictured, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to contact police by sending a DM on social media, using the live chat on the Northumbria Police website or by visiting https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting crime number 064764D/24.”