Search for wanted Sunderland man with links to Seaham and Houghton

Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Ian Coates, 48, from Sunderland, is wanted on prison recall.

Coates has strong links to the Houghton area – he also has recent links to the Seaham area, officers said.

Northumbria Police are asking for the public’s help to trace him and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

A force spokesperson said: “Members of the public are reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

“Coates, or anyone who believes they have seen him, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or use the live chat or report forms functions on the Force’s website.

“Those who can’t contact the Force online should call 101.

“Please quote reference number: NP-20241010-0797.”