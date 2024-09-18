Search for wanted man with 'strong links to Sunderland'
Lucas Jones, 27, is wanted on a prison recall and is understood to be actively evading arrest.
Extensive searches to locate him have been ongoing across the region, officers said.
Jones is from Gateshead but has strong links to the Sunderland area, police said.
Officers from Northumbria Police are asking for the public’s help to trace him – and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Jones, or anyone who believes they have seen him, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.
Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.
Please quote reference number NP-20240910-0043.